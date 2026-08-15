Security has been intensified in Delhi and Gurugram for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, particularly at the Red Fort following a bomb threat email. PM Narendra Modi will lead the event from the historic monument.

Security has been tightened in Delhi and Gurugram ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, with security agencies on high alert across key locations. Security has been particularly intensified at the Red Fort following a bomb threat email received ahead of Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort.

Heightened Security and Threat Response

Security has also been put on high alert in Gurugram and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR). Security personnel and agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance at important locations as part of the arrangements for Independence Day.

Earlier on Friday, a bomb threat was received by the Delhi High Court through email, Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court, Advocate Kunal, said. The email threat was purportedly originated from Babar Khalsa Canada and contained references to Khalistan.

According to the Fire Department, at least five places have recieved a call of the bomb threat. The Fire Department said that fire tenders have reached all the spots; however, nothing suspicious has been recovered.

Celebrations to Mark 'Vande Mataram', Viksit Bharat

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, with the grand event also set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of the youth in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Song 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem, after PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the rampart. They will be forming 'Vande Mataram'.

View cutters depicting the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047' will be installed at Gyanpath.

Special Guests and Historic Moments

About 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These include International Yoga Day Volunteers, Women Entrepreneurs under PM Mudra Yojana, Beneficiaries under NAMASTE, PM AJAY, SEED, Best performing MY Bharat Volunteers, Best performing beneficiaries of PMAY(U), Street vendors under PM SVANidhi, urban sanitation workers under Swachh Bharat Mission, Best performing Delhi Metro workers, best performing workers of Kartavya Path/Central Vista and youth innovators under National Innovation Programmes.

For the first time, the full version of "Vande Mataram" was played before and at the conclusion of the President's address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. The rendition was followed by the national anthem, marking a historic moment in the official celebrations. (ANI)