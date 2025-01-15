MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage

In a shocking incident in Gwalior, a 20-year-old woman, Tanu Gurjar, was murdered by her father just days before her wedding. The killing took place after Tanu opposed an arranged marriage and expressed her desire to marry someone else.

A tragic incident occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a father shot and killed his 20-year-old daughter, Tanu Gurjar, just four days before her wedding. The shocking murder unfolded in front of police officers after Tanu had publicly opposed the marriage arranged by her family. She had expressed her desire to marry a man of her own choice, leading to a fatal confrontation with her father.

The tragic killing occurred on Tuesday evening around 9 PM in the Gola Ka Mandir area of Gwalior. Tanu Gurjar's father, Mahesh Gurjar, reportedly enraged by a video his daughter had posted on social media earlier that day, shot her at close range with a country-made firearm. Tanu's cousin, Rahul, is alleged to have assisted in the crime by firing additional shots, which ultimately led to her death.

Hours before her tragic death, Tanu Gurjar recorded and shared a 52-second video on social media, where she accused her family of forcing her into an arranged marriage against her will. In the video, Tanu named her father, Mahesh Gurjar, and other family members, holding them responsible for her situation. She also expressed concerns for her safety, hinting at the grave threats she faced.

"I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible," Tanu said in the video.

The man Tanu referred to in her video, Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai, is from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and was reportedly in a six-year-long relationship with her.

After Tanu's video went viral, police, led by Superintendent Dharmveer Singh, quickly arrived at her home to intervene and mediate between the warring parties. A community panchayat was also convened in an attempt to resolve the issue.

During the intervention, Tanu refused to stay at home and asked to be taken to a One-Stop Centre, a government facility for women facing violence. Despite this, her father insisted on speaking to her privately, asserting that he could convince her to comply.

Further, Mahesh, wielding a country-made firearm, shot his daughter in the chest, while Rahul fired additional shots, hitting Tanu in the forehead, neck, and the space between her eye and nose. Tanu fell to the ground, succumbing to her injuries shortly afterward.

The father and cousin then aimed their weapons at the police and other family members, threatening further harm. While Mahesh was restrained and taken into custody, Rahul fled the scene with the pistol.

The murder took place just days before Tanu's wedding, which was set for January 18. Police confirmed the arrest of Mahesh Gurjar and the seizure of the weapon used in the crime. Authorities are actively searching for Rahul, who remains at large. Investigators are also examining Tanu's social media accounts as part of the ongoing inquiry.

