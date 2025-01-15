Posters outside Congress HQ call for naming building after former PM Manmohan Singh

Posters outside the new Congress headquarters in Delhi are calling for the building to be named 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan'. The Congress party is shifting to its new facility, 'Indira Gandhi Bhavan', on January 15 after 47 years at the old location.

Posters outside Congress HQ call for naming building after former PM Manmohan Singh WATCH video anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

Posters have appeared outside the new Congress headquarters on Kotla Road in Delhi, calling for the building to be named ‘Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan’. The Congress party is relocating to its new headquarters today, January 15, after 47 years at the old building on 24, Akbar Road. The new facility, named ‘Indira Gandhi Bhavan’, is set to be inaugurated today.

'You're a monster, Secretary of genocide': Palestinian protester interrupts Blinken's farewell speech (WATCH)

A video showcasing the posters was shared by Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, who called on the Congress to name the new headquarters after Manmohan Singh.

In an X post, Malviya wrote, “Posters outside the new Congress headquarters call for it to be named Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan, as a tribute to the former Prime Minister."

“Rahul Gandhi once referred to him as a mentor, yet he chose to travel to Vietnam for the New Year while the nation mourned his passing. Furthermore, no Congress representative came forward to collect his ashes. Naming the building after him would be a meaningful gesture to honor his legacy and address the disrespect he endured during his lifetime, particularly from the Gandhi family. It is now up to them to make the right decision," Malviya wrote.

The foundation stone for the new Congress headquarters was laid in December 2009 by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. However, it took the party 15 years to complete the building's construction.

Rahul Gandhi traveled to Vietnam during the national mourning period for Manmohan Singh's passing on December 26. This prompted accusations from the BJP, which criticized the Congress leader for choosing a vacation while the country mourned. The BJP emphasized that Gandhi’s actions seemed disrespectful, particularly given his public admiration for the former Prime Minister, whom he had referred to as a "father figure."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage anr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage

Indian Army showcases robotic mules at Army Day Parade, paving way for technology-driven future (WATCH) snt

Indian Army showcases robotic mules at Army Day Parade, paving way for technology-driven future (WATCH)

"Apni aukaat me rehna": Student tells teacher after caught cheating during MTech exam in Rajasthan (WATCH) shk

"Apni aukaat me rehna": Student tells teacher after caught cheating during MTech exam in Rajasthan (WATCH)

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi assures Nation of Army's readiness to face all challenges vkp

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi assures Nation of Army's readiness to face all challenges

Recent Stories

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth? shk

Internet blackout on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage in viral videos. But what's the truth?

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon