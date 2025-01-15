Posters outside Congress HQ call for naming building after former PM Manmohan Singh

Posters outside the new Congress headquarters in Delhi are calling for the building to be named 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan'. The Congress party is shifting to its new facility, 'Indira Gandhi Bhavan', on January 15 after 47 years at the old location.

Posters have appeared outside the new Congress headquarters on Kotla Road in Delhi, calling for the building to be named ‘Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan’. The Congress party is relocating to its new headquarters today, January 15, after 47 years at the old building on 24, Akbar Road. The new facility, named ‘Indira Gandhi Bhavan’, is set to be inaugurated today.

A video showcasing the posters was shared by Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, who called on the Congress to name the new headquarters after Manmohan Singh.

In an X post, Malviya wrote, “Posters outside the new Congress headquarters call for it to be named Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan, as a tribute to the former Prime Minister."

“Rahul Gandhi once referred to him as a mentor, yet he chose to travel to Vietnam for the New Year while the nation mourned his passing. Furthermore, no Congress representative came forward to collect his ashes. Naming the building after him would be a meaningful gesture to honor his legacy and address the disrespect he endured during his lifetime, particularly from the Gandhi family. It is now up to them to make the right decision," Malviya wrote.

The foundation stone for the new Congress headquarters was laid in December 2009 by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. However, it took the party 15 years to complete the building's construction.

Rahul Gandhi traveled to Vietnam during the national mourning period for Manmohan Singh's passing on December 26. This prompted accusations from the BJP, which criticized the Congress leader for choosing a vacation while the country mourned. The BJP emphasized that Gandhi’s actions seemed disrespectful, particularly given his public admiration for the former Prime Minister, whom he had referred to as a "father figure."

