Indian Army showcases robotic mules at Army Day Parade, paving way for technology-driven future (WATCH)

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s robotic mules stole the spotlight on Wednesday as they demonstrated their cutting-edge capabilities during the 77th Army Day parade in Pune, Maharashtra. These quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles, designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security, are also set to feature in this year’s Republic Day parade along the iconic Kartavya Path in Delhi.

To enhance logistics and surveillance in forward areas, especially in high-altitude regions with challenging terrain and extreme weather, the Army inducted 100 robotic mules last year. This move underscores the Army’s commitment to integrating state-of-the-art technologies, particularly following the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The standoff, which escalated into a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, with a similar number of casualties reported on the Chinese side. Since then, the Indian Army has prioritized technological advancements to strengthen its operational readiness and capabilities.

Acquired under the fourth tranche of emergency procurements (EP), these robotic mules are set to replace traditional pack mules in the Indian Army. Equipped with the ability to climb stairs and steep slopes, they are designed to operate seamlessly in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C.

Asianet Newsable had interviewed the manufacturer of the robotic mules in September 2024. In an exclusive interview with AeroARC managing director and CEO Arjun Agarwal said, "This is a robotic mule and he is able to move for three years. He is able to counter all kinds of obstacles. He can go inside water and cross rivers. He has the ability to recognise objects around as there are electro optics and infrared."

The robotic mule can carry a payload of 15kg that include weapon systems.

“When an intrusion takes place into our territory, the robotic mule can walk in and identify the threat, it can pass the information to the commander and be able to take a decision to strike and limit the threat without putting men at risk,” Agarwal added.

“It can also be able to carry other kinds of payloads such as cameras, where it can create 3D," he further stated.

The Indian Army aims to reduce its dependence on animal transport by 50-60% by 2030, and the adoption of such advanced, technology-driven tools is a significant step toward achieving this goal.

Meanwhile, China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has already integrated robotic dogs into its operational framework.

