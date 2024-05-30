MP SHOCKER! 15-year-old girl kills father, brother; stuffs chopped body pieces in freezer

The teenage girl, a Class X student, was on the run for over two months before being captured. She allegedly committed the murders with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Mukul Singh, after her father, a railway head clerk, disapproved of their relationship.

In a shocking incident, Haridwar police arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of murdering her father and nine-year-old brother in Jabalpur's Millennium Society on March 15. The grisly crime involved chopping the bodies and storing them in a freezer.

In September 2023, the girl had eloped with Mukul, leading to his arrest under the Pocso Act. Following his release on bail, the two conspired to kill her father. After the murders, they evaded capture for nearly three months, travelling across several states.

Haridwar SSP Pramindra Dobal said, "The girl was initially detained in the city after locals found her roaming suspiciously. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and also disclosed her accomplice's identity. We then handed her over to Jabalpur police even as we continue with our efforts to locate Mukul."

The girl admitted that Mukul devised the plan to kill her father, Rajkumar Vishwakarma. During the crime, her younger brother Tanishk woke up, leading them to kill him as well to eliminate a witness.

The duo, both from railway employee families, travelled through Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab before reaching Haridwar, where Mukul abandoned the girl and fled. Police continue to search for Mukul as the investigation progresses.

