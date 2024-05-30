Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    15 injured in firecracker explosion during Puri's Jagannath festival; check details

    According to officials, a group of devotees were celebrating the festival with firecrackers. A splinter from a burning cracker struck a heap of firecrackers, triggering a massive explosion. The burning crackers hit the people at the scene, causing panic as some individuals jumped into the waterbody to escape, police said.

    Several injured in firecracker explosion during Puri's Jagannath festival; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    As many as fifteen people suffered burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri on Wednesday (May 29) night, police reported. The incident took place on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, where hundreds had gathered to witness the rituals.

    According to officials, a group of devotees were celebrating the festival with firecrackers. A splinter from a burning cracker struck a heap of firecrackers, triggering a massive explosion.

    Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

    The burning crackers hit the people at the scene, causing panic as some individuals jumped into the waterbody to escape, police said.

    The injured were promptly admitted to the district hospital, where a doctor noted that four of them were in critical condition.

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He announced that the cost of the treatment would be covered by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: 57 minors, including disabled people, rescued from slaughterhouse after NCPCR raid (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 8:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did it really hit 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi? IMD reviews national capital's record-breaking temperature snt

    Did it really hit 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi? IMD reviews national capital's record-breaking temperature

    Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand snt

    Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

    PM Modi's 48-hour Vivekananda Rock meditation a poll ploy, says Opposition; adds violates MCC if televised snt

    PM Modi's 48-hour Vivekananda Rock meditation a poll ploy, says Opposition; adds violates MCC if televised

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast snt

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: 57 minors, including disabled people, rescued from slaughterhouse after NCPCR raid (WATCH) snt

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: 57 minors, including disabled people, rescued from slaughterhouse after NCPCR raid (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on May 30: Know how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on May 30: Know how much it costs in your city

    Decoding why breast cancer is the most common cancer in India

    Decoding why breast cancer is the most common cancer in India

    Monsoon in India: Rainy season can bring many diseases; know preventive measures and early diagnosis

    Monsoon in India: Rainy season can bring many diseases; know preventive measures and early diagnosis

    Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, history, significance ATG

    Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, history, significance

    Did it really hit 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi? IMD reviews national capital's record-breaking temperature snt

    Did it really hit 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi? IMD reviews national capital's record-breaking temperature

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon