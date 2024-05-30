Pakistan: Karachi DSP caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles, faces immediate suspension

The operation revealed that DSP Hussain was secretly selling motorcycles recovered after thefts without informing the rightful owners. Operating out of AVLC East, Hussain had been the subject of several complaints from citizens alleging his involvement in criminal activities.

In a shocking revelation, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Karachi's Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) was caught selling stolen motorcycles, reports said. DSP Nijabat Hussain's illegal activities were exposed through a sting operation conducted by a news outlet.

The operation revealed that DSP Hussain was secretly selling motorcycles recovered after thefts without informing the rightful owners. Operating out of AVLC East, Hussain had been the subject of several complaints from citizens alleging his involvement in criminal activities.

15 injured in firecracker explosion during Puri's Jagannath festival; check details

During the sting operation, the Sar-e-Aam team managed to purchase two stolen motorcycles from DSP Hussain, capturing all related conversations and transactions on camera. The news outlet revealed that budget constraints limited the team to buying stolen motorcycles, but suggested that DSP Hussain might also be involved in selling stolen cars.

The revelations prompted an immediate response from the police department. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Arif Aslam Rao acted swiftly upon receiving the report, promptly suspending DSP Nijabat Hussain and launching an investigation.

This incident raises serious questions about the integrity of certain law enforcement officials and highlights potential entanglement in criminal activities.

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

In a related development earlier in March, another high-ranking law enforcement official, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani, was caught red-handed in a smuggling operation involving Gutka and other drugs. Following the incident, then Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar suspended Jilani and ordered an inquiry, appointing DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer.

Latest Videos