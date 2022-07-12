Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP official gets show-cause notice for giving CM Chouhan cold tea; outrage forces rollback

    SDM DP Dwivedi said a show-cause notice was issued to Junior Supply Officer Rakesh Kanhua, who was in charge of arranging tea and breakfast during the CM's transit visit to the airport. 

    MP official gets show-cause notice for giving CM Chouhan cold tea; outrage forces rollback - adt
    Khajuraho, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    A Madhya Pradesh government official was served with a notice for arranging "cold and inferior quality tea" for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Khajuraho airport in Chhatarpur district but it was withdrawn after an uproar.

    As per Rajnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) DP Dwivedi, a show-cause notice was issued to Junior Supply Officer Rakesh Kanhua, who was in charge of organising tea and breakfast for the CM's Monday transit visit.

    However, following social media outrage over the notice, Chhatarpur district collector Sandeep GR has cancelled the notice served by Dwivedi.

    Dwivedi clarified that the chief minister did not receive the tea and breakfast arranged by Kanhua because he did not stop at the airport but only changed aircraft at the airstrip. Chouhan was on his way to Rewa to campaign for the municipal elections. Chouhan was on his way to Rewa to campaign for the municipal elections.

    Dwivedi said that at 11.30 am on Monday, Kanhua was tasked with organising tea and breakfast for the CM's stopover at the Khajuraho airport. He claimed that Kanhua's tea was found to be cold and of poor quality.

    You were given the task of organising the tea and breakfast per the menu; however, the chief minister received inferior tea served cold, according to the notification given by the SDM.

    It stated that this could result in an embarrassing situation for the district administration, raising concerns about the protocol intended for VVIPs.

    Within three days, the SDM demanded an explanation from the junior supply officer.

    The district collector issued an order after the copy of the notice was widely circulated on social media and drew criticism, stating that "the show-cause notice issued to the junior supply officer in this regard has been cancelled" because "the chief minister has not remarked on the protocol violation."

    Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja took a dig, stating that while the people may be without rations or an ambulance, the chief minister should not be served cold tea.

