Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who bother poor?: MP CM Shivraj Singh in his defence

CM Shivraj Chouhan stated that the poor don't need to worry as "Mama Ji" (uncle) will build their houses. While referring to him as 'Mama Ji'.

In his defence of using bulldozers to demolish the houses of the accused in the violence on Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that shouldn't bulldozers be used against people who bother the poor?

As per reports, the CM stated that the poor people's houses were burnt in Khargone. They certainly don't need to worry as "Mama" (uncle) will build their houses. They will recover from those who burnt their houses. The Chief Minister is referred to as "Mama Ji."

While addressing a rally in Bhopal, the Chief Minister stated that some individuals were conspiring to undermine the peace. Adding that his government is kinder towards the public than flowers, he added that it wouldn't allow goons and criminals to survive in the state.

On Sunday, clashes broke out in two different districts of Madhya Pradesh as Ram Navami processions were carried out. During the procession in the city, around 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, stones were allegedly thrown. Some houses were targeted, and vehicles were set on fire, as per reports. In the Barwani district, violence was also reported.

Citing the 'bulldozer' reference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi previously targeted the BJP and had taunted 'to run a bulldozer on the prevailing issues of unemployment and price rise.' He tweeted that inflation and unemployment have exhausted the country's people, and the government should run a bulldozer over it; however, there is hatred and panic on the bulldozer of the BJP.

Over 250 people have been charged in at least 24 cases, and at least 95 people have been arrested due to the recent conflicts. In the areas where there has been a lot of violence, a Rapid Action Force has been sent. In addition, the government has selected Shivkumar Mishra, a retired district judge, as the chairman of a tribunal tasked with recouping the damages.

As per reports, a strict two-hour curfew was imposed in Khargone. However, only women were allowed to step out of houses, stated the Khargone collector Anugraha P. She added that using the vehicle is prohibited except for medical emergencies.

However, residents in the Khargone district blame the police for their inaction during the Ram Navami celebrations. Residents claim that a struggle between members of two groups occurred hours before the violence but that no action was taken.

