Maharashtra govt to move SC once panel submits reports: Ajit Pawar on OBC quota

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (state government) will work until the last minute to ensure that the Other Backward Classes are represented in the state's upcoming local body elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Thursday that the state government would approach the Supreme Court after the committee created to collect empirical facts for the OBC quota delivers its report to the government next month.

Stressing that the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the Madhya Pradesh government to hold local body polls with the OBC quota, Pawar stated that the Maharashtra government has also begun taking action to see if such a decision can apply to Maharashtra as well.

While talking to the reporters, Pawar stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (state government) government will work until the last minute to ensure that the Other Backward Classes are represented in the state's upcoming local body elections.

Pawar stated, "The committee established by (former chief secretary Jayant) Banthia to collect empirical data on OBCs is currently in operation. We will present our case to the court when it submits its report in June." Adding that the Maharashtra government will not allow a total reservation to exceed 50 per cent when it comes to ensuring political quotas for OBCs.

The minister added that the government has started working in that direction and has spoken to the officials concerned. Adding that, all seemed positive. The state government had studied the data submitted by Madhya Pradesh to the Supreme Court.

Following the minister, "They presented information on reservations collected during previous local body elections. The (Maharashtra) administration would fight till the end to ensure that OBCs are represented in the elections. Our efforts will continue until the last day of form submission."

According to Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, the state government should study the final report of the Madhya Pradesh Backward Class Commission, based on which local body elections with OBC quotas were allowed there, and that it could serve as a "guide" to the state.

Maharashtra should seek the final report of the Madhya Pradesh Backward Class Commission, according to Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, based on which local body elections with the OBC quota were allowed in MP.

Adding that the MP Backward Class Body was established by the (former) Kamal Nath government, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (current Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister) established a new three-member commission.

"It doesn't have its own office and staff. On May 5, the initial report was completed," Sawant added. According to various media sources, the chairman of this commission has stated that more research and investigation work is pending.

According to Sawant, the Supreme Court refused to read the report on May 10, stating that "just preparing the first report cannot be regarded as complete compliance with the 'triple test' criteria."

The MP government submitted its final report two days later. However, according to the Congress leader, the Supreme Court did not declare the report is correct, who tagged the Supreme Court decision in his tweet.

He stated that the survey (for the OBC community) was "invisible" in Madhya Pradesh political circles because the report was not shown to anyone.

Also read: Will Mumbaikars suffer again this monsoon: BJP asks Sena-led BMC

Also read: Who is Ketaki Chitale? Marathi actor arrested by Thane police

Also read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Know tentative date, time and reason for delay