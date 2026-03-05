An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet went missing from radar over Assam after taking off from Jorhat air base. Search and rescue teams have been launched as locals report a possible crash in a forested area.

A frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing from radar contact while flying over Assam on Thursday evening, prompting an urgent search and rescue operation in the region. Officials said the aircraft, a Sukhoi-30 MKI, had taken off from the Jorhat air base before communication with it was suddenly lost.

Aircraft Lost Contact Mid-Flight

According to the Indian Air Force, the fighter jet was reported overdue after it failed to maintain scheduled communication during the flight.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is one of the most advanced and powerful fighter jets in the IAF fleet, widely used for air superiority missions and long-range operations.

Search and Rescue Operation Launched

Following the loss of contact, authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations to determine the fate of the aircraft and its pilot.

He said search and rescue operations have been initiated to ascertain the status of the fighter jet.

Officials said teams are being mobilised to comb the suspected area where the aircraft may have gone down.

Pilot’s Status Still Unknown

As of now, there is no confirmed information about the pilot or whether the aircraft has crashed.

"There is no immediate news of the pilot yet," the PRO said.

Air Force officials are coordinating with local administration and security agencies as efforts continue to trace the missing aircraft.

Locals Claim Possible Crash in Forest Area

Meanwhile, preliminary reports from the ground have added another layer of concern.

An official said some locals from Chokihola area in Bokajan sub-division have claimed that a plane may have crashed inside a forested area.

"We are preparing a team to send and verify it. We cannot confirm anything at this moment," he added.

Authorities are now preparing teams to reach the difficult forest terrain to verify the claims made by residents.