Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced the HPV vaccine will be integrated into India's universal immunisation program. He highlighted that 86 million women have been screened for Cervical Cancer under the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday hailed the BJP government's efforts in fighting Cervical Cancer, stating that the HPV vaccination campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will completely integrate the vaccine into India's universal immunisation program.

Massive Screening and Vaccination Drive

Addressing a press conference on global health issues with Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Nadda said that through the Ayushman Bharat initiative, 86 million women have successfully been screened for Cervical Cancer, adding that screening is now available at 1,81,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandir across the country.

The Union Health Minister emphasised the seriousness of this cancer and lauded the government's committment to a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing its burden. Nadda underscored the goal of the HPV vaccination campaign -- 12 million eligible girls under the age of 14 -- and said that after completion, the vaccination will be continued at government health facilities during routine immunisation.

"Screening for Cervical Cancer is now available at 181,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandir across the country...Over 86 million women have been screened under this initiative....On 28th February 2026, PM Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign targeting 12 million eligible girls aged 14. India has joined the community of 160 countries in global fight against Cervical Cancer...After the campaign, HPV vaccine will be fully integrated into India's universal immunisation program and continued at the govt health facilities during routine immunisation days...," he said.

"...I represent a nation where health and dignity of every woman is not just a policy aspiration but a solemn national commitment. Today, I would like to share with you the landmark measures India has taken in its relentless fight against the devastating yet preventable Cervical Cancer. Cervical Cancer remains a formidable public health challenge both globally and in India also. Recognising the gravity of this issue, India has committed itself to a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing the burden of Cervical Cancer," he added.

PM Modi Launches Campaign from Rajasthan

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer, Rajasthan, marking a historic milestone in India's fight against cervical cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister described the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign as a pivotal step toward empowering India's 'Nari Shakti' and safeguarding the health of mothers and daughters across the country. "We all know that when a mother falls ill in the family, the house feels scattered. If the mother is healthy, the family remains capable of facing every crisis. With this sentiment, the government has run many schemes to provide support to women," he highlighted.

Understanding Cervical Cancer and HPV

As per a release, Cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern globally and in India. It is the second most common cancer among women in India, with over 1 lakh 20 thousand new cases and nearly 80 thousand deaths reported annually as per the WHO GLOBOCAN report 2022.

Persistent infection with high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types, particularly types 16 and 18, has been established as the primary cause of cervical cancer.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign aims to prevent cervical cancer by protecting girls before potential exposure to HPV infection. The vaccine is safe, effective and provides long-lasting protection against HPV strains responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases.

Vaccine Safety and Recommendation

HPV vaccination has been validated and recommended by global and national expert bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and India's National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). (ANI)