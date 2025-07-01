A 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered in broad daylight just outside the Trauma Centre of the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

In a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered in broad daylight just outside the Trauma Centre of the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on June 27, as onlookers including medical staff and guards stood frozen. The deceased has been identified as Sandhya Chaudhary, a Class 12 student.

The gruesome killing was caught on CCTV footage that surfaced Monday, showing how Sandhya’s former lover, Abhishek Koshti, confronted her in public, spoke briefly, then suddenly attacked her with a knife, slashing her throat. The attack occurred in full view of patients, attendants, and hospital personnel, none of whom attempted to intervene.

A nursing officer at the scene told police, “He warned me not to interfere or he would kill me too.” Koshti, after attempting to kill himself, fled the hospital on a motorcycle.

Sandhya, a resident of Patel Ward in Narsinghpur and daughter of Hiralal Chaudhary, had visited the hospital to check on an acquaintance in the maternity ward. She was last seen sitting outside Room 22 of the Trauma Centre, where she was brutally murdered. Koshti had reportedly been lurking around the hospital premises since noon and attacked Sandhya at 2:30 pm.

Despite the presence of two security guards and medical staff, the attacker managed to flee. Sandhya succumbed to her injuries at the scene, bleeding profusely before help could arrive.

Narsinghpur SP Mrigakhi Deka told The Times of India that the accused was apprehended within an hour. She further elaborated, “As per the accused's statement, they had known each other for over two years, beginning with a social media friendship. From January this year, he suspected she was seeing someone else and claimed she was 'cheating on him.' He admitted to planning to kill her and take his own life. He tried to harm himself after the attack but failed.”