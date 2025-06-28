A woman in Bihar’s Aurangabad district allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband by running him over with a car.

In a shocking incident, a woman in Bihar’s Aurangabad district allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband by running him over with a car, police said. The accused woman, identified as Puja, has been arrested.

Puja allegedly lured her husband, Bikku, on the pretext of taking him to Gayaji for medicine, reports suggest.

On their way back, she and her alleged lover, Kamlesh Yadav, reportedly used a Scorpio SUV to mow him down, killing him instantly.

“She killed her husband along with her lover. She has been arrested and has confessed to the crime,” said Kumar Rishiraj, sub-divisional police officer of Daudnagar.

Police say efforts are under way to trace and arrest the second accused. Further investigation is underway.