The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered police protection for Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan after she received threats for convicting 14 people and sentencing them to life in a 2022 mob lynching case in Narmadapuram.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered protection for Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan, posted in Narmadapuram district, as she faced threats after passing a conviction order in a 2022 mob lynching case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On June 12, Judge Tabassum Khan sentenced 14 accused to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man who was beaten to death on August 3, 2022, on suspicion of cow smuggling. Following the verdict, the woman judge was facing constant threats.

Court Takes Serious View of Threats

While hearing a suo motu petition related to the security of judicial officers in the state, a division bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh on Wednesday observed that it was brought to their notice that one of the Judicial Officers at Narmadapuram has been subjected to constant threats by certain members of society for passing an order.

Describing the matter as "serious", the bench directed the Additional Advocate General to ensure that the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) file affidavits within three days detailing the steps taken to identify and take action against those responsible for creating an atmosphere of fear for the judicial officer. "We are of the opinion that such activities directly hamper the judicial independence and fearless working of our Judicial Officers... Meanwhile, as an interim measure, we direct that our Judicial Officer, Tabassum Khan, Additional Judge, Seoni malwa to the Court of First District and Additional Session Judge, Narmadapuram (M.P.) be extended protection by the Superintendent of Police Narmadapuram. The SP should also inform as to what steps have been taken to book the persons who have created an atmosphere of threats to the Judicial Officer," the order read.

During the hearing, the learned Deputy Advocate General informed the court that an FIR had already been registered in the matter. The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for July 9. (ANI)