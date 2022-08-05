Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP government orders probe into Bhopal land allotted to National Herald

    The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi about alleged financial irregularities at the Congress-backed Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

    MP government orders probe into Bhopal land allotted to National Herald - adt
    Bhopal, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    A Madhya Pradesh minister said on Friday that the state government has ordered an investigation into the land allotted to the National Herald newspaper at Bhopal's Press Complex because commercial buildings have been built in 'violation of rules.'

    Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh tweeted on Friday, "I have issued an order to form an inquiry committee to investigate the land allotted to the National Herald in Press Complex Bhopal, where commercial buildings have been built in violation of the rules."

    When asked about the National Herald's land in Bhopal, Singh, while talking to a news channel, said, "We're looking into it right now. If any irregularities are discovered, we will take appropriate action and seal it off."

    When asked if the land allotted by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to the newspaper houses in Press Complex is also used for commercial purposes, he replied, "No." "Commercial use is not permitted. Such (commercial) use violates the rules. We will take action because it is incorrect."

    In response to a question from the National Herald about the cancellation of the lease deed, he stated, "The lease has been cancelled. The case is currently in court. We have inquired about the entire case and its status. We will go to court if necessary, and if there is no case in court, we will take direct action."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
