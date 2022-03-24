IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh lands in trouble over 'The Kashmir Files'

A week after an IAS officer Niyaz Khan in Madhya Pradesh called upon makers of the film 'The Kashmir Files' to come up with a movie on 'killings of Muslims', the state government has informed that the officer will be served a show-cause notice soon.

Almost a week after an IAS officer Niyaz Khan in Madhya Pradesh called upon makers of the film 'The Kashmir Files' to come up with a movie on 'killings of Muslims', the state government has informed that the officer will be served a show-cause notice soon.

In reply to a question, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I have seen Khan's tweets. This is a serious issue. He is crossing and violating the Lakshman Rekha (limit) set for (government) officials. The state government will issue a show-cause notice to him and seek his reply."

Khan is posted at Public Works Department as the deputy secretary. On March 18, he had tweeted that 'The Kashmir Files' showed the "pain of Brahmins".

"They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country," the deputy secretary had tweeted.

Another minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang accused him of "firqa parasti (sectarianism)" and called for his removal from the department.

On March 20, in another tweet, he congratulated the makers of the film after the movie earned over Rs 150 crore cash.

He said that since people had "given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings" the film's makers should "transfer all earnings to Brahmin children's education" and build homes for them in Kashmir.

Since last week, he has posted a series of tweets revolving around the movie. One of his tweets reads, "Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer. The pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians."

