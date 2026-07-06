Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to reconstitute its Waqf Board under the new amended legislative framework. Following a decision by CM Mohan Yadav, the new 10-member board includes two Hindu members for the first time in the country.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to reconstitute its Waqf Board under the newly amended legislative framework, following a significant decision by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. In a first-of-its-kind move, the state government has included two Hindu members in the newly formed 10-member board. A notification regarding the reconstitution has been issued in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette. Sanwar Patel has been appointed as the Chairman of the MP Waqf Board.

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New Board Composition

The two Hindu members included in the board are Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargava from Raghogarh, Guna. Exercising powers conferred by Section 13 (1) of the Waqf Act, 1995 (Amended-2025), the State Government formed the board as per the provisions mentioned in Section 14 of the Act.

The newly appointed members of the board include Najma Heptulla (New Delhi), Atif Aqueel (MLA Bhopal North), Faizan Khan (Ujjain), Sister Fatema Choudhary (Indore), Shaista Sultan (Councillor Berasia Bhopal), and Shabana Khan (Councillor Ratlam). Additionally, the Commissioner of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare has also been appointed as a member.

According to the notification, Najma Heptulla, who was previously appointed from the elected category in April 2023, will continue her tenure as her term is effective until April 18, 2028. Her name has been included in the new notification for the remaining duration of her term.

The reconstitution of the board under the updated Act marks a major administrative step by the government, aiming for prompt implementation of the new provisions of the Waqf Act.