A wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after police detained the groom from the venue following a woman's allegation that he raped her on the false promise of marriage.

A wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after police detained the groom from the venue following a woman's allegation that he raped her on the false promise of marriage. The accused, identified as Ravi Vishwakarma, a resident of Sehore, was taken into custody by a team from Chandan Nagar police station before the wedding rituals could be completed. He was subsequently brought to Indore for further legal proceedings.

Police have registered a case against Vishwakarma under relevant sections, including rape, based on the woman's complaint.

According to police, the complainant, an Indore resident, alleged that she had been in a relationship with Vishwakarma for nearly a year. She claimed that he repeatedly established physical relations with her after promising to marry her, but later refused to fulfil that promise.

The woman further told police that she had been visiting the police station for the past two days in an attempt to lodge her complaint. Police said they initially contacted the accused over the phone and directed him to appear before them, but he allegedly refused to cooperate.

After he failed to appear, investigators tracked him to Sehore, where he was attending his wedding. A police team reached the venue and detained him before the marriage ceremony could be completed.

According to the investigation, Vishwakarma frequently visited his sister, who lives in the Chandan Nagar area of Indore, where he first came into contact with the complainant. Their acquaintance eventually developed into a relationship.

Police said they had initially attempted to resolve the matter by calling both parties for discussions. However, after the accused allegedly failed to cooperate, an FIR was registered based on the woman's complaint.

Further investigation into the case is underway.