A young Army soldier has been arrested for killing his 17-year-old girlfriend after she pressured him to marry her while his wedding was fixed with another woman. He took her to a deserted orchard, slit her throat, and buried her body under a tree.

A young Army soldier posted in Prayagraj has been arrested for brutally killing his 17-year-old girlfriend after she pressured him to marry her. Police say the accused, Harshvardhan Deepak, buried the girl's body under a tree in a deserted orchard in the Tharwai area and tried to hide all evidence. The case was solved with the help of CCTV footage and a schoolbook found near the body.

According to police, the incident took place on November 10. The victim, a Class 11 student, had formed a friendship with Deepak on Instagram. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship. But Deepak’s marriage was already fixed with another girl, and this created tension between them in the days before the murder.

Instagram friendship that turned into a relationship

Police investigations show that the girl and Deepak began talking on Instagram several months ago. She was studying while staying at her uncle's house in the Cantonment area of Prayagraj. Deepak, who had the rank of Naik in the Indian Army, was posted in the same city.

According to Deepak's confession, Sakshi had told him that she wanted to marry someone serving in the Army, and this is how their relationship started. Over time, they met often, including at Chandrashekhar Azad Park and Bharadwaj Park. Police sources say they often talked for long hours.

But trouble began when the girl found out that Deepak was getting married to another woman on November 30. She started telling him to introduce her to his parents, and she warned him that she would 'create a scene on his wedding day' if he did not keep his promise.

The turning point in Chandrashekhar Azad Park

According to local reports and police sources, the two spent nearly five hours together at Chandrashekhar Azad Park on the day of the crime. Deepak kept telling her to end the relationship, saying his marriage was already fixed and he could not talk to her anymore.

But the girl reminded him that he had promised to marry her. She insisted he take her to meet his parents and said that if he refused, she would expose everything on his wedding day. Police officers say this threat deeply angered Deepak and pushed him towards a violent decision.

It was during this meeting, according to his confession, that Deepak made up his mind that he would not let her live.

Deepak's plan to take her to a deserted area

From Azad Park, the two went to Bharadwaj Park and stayed there for around two hours. After that, Deepak told her that he would finally take her to meet his parents.

He took her on his motorcycle towards the Tharwai area, which is far from the city and has many deserted spots. He showed her a temple and told her, "This is where our marriage will happen. My family is coming. Let us wait for them in the dark."

Police say the girl believed him and waited.

The murder in the orchard

Once they reached the orchard, Deepak led her to a quiet spot. Officers say he then took out a knife and slit her throat. After killing her, he dug a small pit under a tree and buried her body. He left the place on his motorcycle and tried to return to normal life.

Five days later, on November 15, the body was found by locals who noticed a partially dug patch under a tree.

CCTV and a schoolbook crack the case

Police found a schoolbag near the burial spot. Inside it, they discovered a book with a name and phone number. This small clue helped investigators identify the victim and trace her last movements.

CCTV footage from the Cantonment area and nearby roads confirmed that the girl was last seen riding on a motorcycle with Deepak. The footage also showed the two driving towards Tharwai on the day she disappeared.

Based on this evidence, police detained Deepak. During questioning, he confessed to the murder.

Police add murder charges to kidnapping case

Initially, a kidnapping case was filed because the girl had gone missing on November 10. But after the body was found and the post-mortem confirmed her throat had been slit, the police added charges of murder.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said Deepak killed Sakshi because she kept pressuring him to marry her even though he was engaged to someone else. Officers said the killing was planned and not done in sudden anger.

Deepak was arrested on Monday and is now in judicial custody.

A tragic ending to a young girl's life

The case has shocked people in Prayagraj. Residents are disturbed by the fact that a trained soldier, trusted to protect the nation, murdered a teenage girl who believed he would marry her.

Police say they will file the chargesheet soon and ensure a fast trial. Both families are devastated, and the investigation is expected to continue until every detail is verified.