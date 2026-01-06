A 21-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by two men after being lured from home by a man she trusted. Left alone overnight in a forest, she later attempted suicide by jumping into a river. She survived with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh is recovering in hospital after she was allegedly gang-raped and abandoned in a forest in Betul district. Police say the woman was betrayed by a man she trusted, left alone overnight, and later tried to end her life by jumping into a river. She survived but suffered a serious fracture to her waist.

The incident took place in the Ghoradongri area of Betul, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to police, the woman had been in regular phone contact with a 25-year-old man named Shambu Navde. Over time, the two became friends. On the night of January 3, when no one else was at her home, Shambu arrived with another man, Rawat Uike and asked her to leave home with him.

Trusting Shambu, the woman packed her belongings and left with them, believing she was starting a new life. Police said she agreed to go with him willingly because she believed he cared for her.

Taken to the forest and assaulted

After travelling some distance, Rawat Uike left the group. Police said Shambu then contacted another man, Pankaj Uike. The woman was taken deep into a forest area in Ghoradongri.

There, police allege, she was raped first by Shambu and then by Pankaj. After the assault, both men fled, leaving the woman alone in the forest during the night.

In shock and fear, the woman stayed in the forest through the night. Police said she believed Shambu would return for her. When morning came and he did not return, reality set in.

She had left home with her bag, had nowhere to go, and felt completely abandoned. In despair, she walked to the nearby Tawa river early on January 4 and jumped in, trying to end her life.

Survival and serious injuries

The woman survived because the water level in the river was shallow. However, she suffered a serious fracture to her waist and was unable to move properly. Her parents later took her to hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police were informed about the crime on January 5 after the hospital reported the incident.

Ghoradongri police registered a case and began an investigation. Acting quickly, officers arrested all three accused, Shambu Navde, Pankaj Uike and Rawat Uike, the TOI report added. Police said the men were planning to escape to Hyderabad.

All three were produced before a court and have been sent to jail.

The woman remains under medical care as the legal process continues.