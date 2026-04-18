MP CM Mohan Yadav held a door-to-door campaign for BJP's Kamarhati candidate Arup Choudhury in West Bengal. He expressed confidence in a BJP victory, stating a wave is sweeping the region to end the 'Jungle Raj' and form a government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday conducted a door-to-door campaign in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Kamarhati area for the upcoming West Bengal elections. CM Yadav expressed hope that the BJP would be winning the upcoming poll and formed its government in West Bengal.

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'Lotus is Going to Bloom in Bengal'

"I have come here today specifically to engage with the public as part of the election campaign for the BJP candidate from Kamarhati assembly, Arup Choudhury. I am delighted to observe that a wave in favour of the BJP is sweeping through the region, promising liberation from the era of 'Jungle Raj.' Given the atmosphere that has taken shape under the leadership of our Prime Minister, it is a matter of great joy for all of us that the 'Lotus' is going to bloom in Bengal and that a government will be formed here," Yadav told reporters.

'Bengal Has Lagged Behind'

During the campaign, Chief Minister Yadav further spoke with ANI and underlined that the nation was progressing under the leadership of PM Modi but West Bengal lagged behind and it was the right time for the state to walk alongside with the country. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving forward. But Bengal has lagged behind significantly and now it is the right time for the state to march shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the nation. It is with this very objective in mind that I have come here today to campaign in Arup Choudhury's constituency. I am fully confident that the people will bestow their blessings upon us, and our government will be formed here," Yadav said.

He further added that the people are already with the Bharatiya Janata Party and people in Bengal bear 'Jungle raj' a lot but now would walk alongside the BJP for development.

Election Context and Schedule

Polling for West Bengal Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. Nonetheless, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, with zero seats for Congress and Left parties, has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)