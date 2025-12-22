Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the continuation of the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, a Rs 2,508 cr road project, Rs 197 cr for a law university, and the WINDS program for crop insurance data under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at secretariat in Bhopal on Monday and the council of ministers gave nod to various key schemes and projects. The Cabinet approved the continuation of schemes and programmes under 'Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0' for the next five years, in accordance with the norms approved by the Government of India for the period of the 16th Finance Commission from 2026-27 to 2030-31. This umbrella program comprises Anganwadi Services, including the Supplementary Nutrition Program, pre-school education, construction of Anganwadi buildings and Saksham Anganwadis, Poshan Abhiyaan, the Scheme for Adolescent Girls, training of Anganwadi workers, and other related components. The scheme is being implemented through 97,882 Anganwadi centres operating under 453 Child Development Projects across all 55 districts of the state.

Green Signal for Badwah-Dhamnod Four-Lane Road

The council of ministers also granted administrative approval of Rs 2,508.21 crore for land acquisition, upgradation and construction of the 62.795-km-long Badwah-Dhamnod four-lane road with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Model. Under the project, 10 bypasses, 5 major bridges, 23 medium bridges, 12 VUP/SVUP structures, 7 major junctions and 56 medium junctions will be constructed.

Funding for National Law University Construction

The Cabinet further approved Rs 197.13 crore for Phase-II building construction of the Madhya Pradesh Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur. Under the second phase, an Administration Block, an Academic Block, official residences for the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, 12 multi-storey staff quarters, the campus boundary wall and other allied works will be constructed. The university has 1,272 approved seats in BA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons) and PhD programs, with 720 students currently enrolled.

WINDS Program for Farmers Approved

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the WINDS (Weather Information Network and Data System) program in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. According to the approval, automatic weather stations will be installed at each tehsil level and automatic rain gauges at each gram panchayat level, with a financial sanction of Rs 434.58 crore. The WINDS program will provide weather-based data to enable faster implementation of the crop insurance scheme in the interest of farmers, and high-quality meteorological data will be supplied to the Government of India on a single digital platform. (ANI)