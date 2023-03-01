Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Budget 2023: FM Jagdish Devda announces Ladli Behna Yojna; see key highlights

    The economic survey report released on the eve of state Budget 2023-24 showed an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06 percent.

    MP Budget 2023: FM Jagdish Devda announces Ladli Behna Yojna; see key highlights AJR
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday (March 1) presented the state Budget in the Vidhan Sabha amid protest by the Congress over LPG price hike. This is a "Budget of Development", said Jagdish Devda as he began the speech in the state assembly.

    "The state is developing under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today's budget will benefit the public and will cover all sections of society. This is a 'Budget of Development'. The budget is under the PM's vision 'Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas'," Devda said.

    Here are top announcements from Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023:

    • FM Jagdish Devda announces no new tax in this year's Budget
    • The finance minister allocated surplus funds for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flagship Ladli Behna Yojna.
    • Ladli Behna Yojna will provide financial assistance for women of Rs 1,000 per month with certain riders including that they are not Income Tax payee. 
    • The Ladli Behna scheme will be rolled out on March 5 in Madhya Pradesh.
    • Rs 660 crore allocated for Women self Help Groups
    • Rs 467 crores allocated for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana
    • Rs 738 crore will be given for sports
    • The finance minister announced Rs 1 crore set aside for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana
    • FM Devda announced 1 lakh new government jobs for the youth
    • The Madhya Pradesh government decided to pay the debt of defaulter farmers.
    • The finance minister announced recruitment for vacant posts in schools.
    • State government will provide E-scooty to girls to encourage them to pursue higher education.
    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations, CM Kejriwal to elevate Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi as ministers

    Swapna Suresh had met Kerala CM to pitch for Norka job, reveal explosive WhatsApp chats

    Karnataka government employees begin indefinite strike, some services hit; check details

    LPG price hike triggers meme fest slamming Centre on social media

    Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard

