MP Budget 2023: FM Jagdish Devda announces Ladli Behna Yojna; see key highlights

The economic survey report released on the eve of state Budget 2023-24 showed an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06 percent.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday (March 1) presented the state Budget in the Vidhan Sabha amid protest by the Congress over LPG price hike. This is a "Budget of Development", said Jagdish Devda as he began the speech in the state assembly.

"The state is developing under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today's budget will benefit the public and will cover all sections of society. This is a 'Budget of Development'. The budget is under the PM's vision 'Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas'," Devda said.

Here are top announcements from Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: