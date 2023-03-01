Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government employees begin indefinite strike, some services hit; check details

    With the strike in place, it is likely to impact revenue collection, schools and pre-university examinations, along with the services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha,' including civic workers and various energy supply companies.

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Several Karnataka government employees on Wednesday (March 1) announced an indefinite strike in poll-bound state, as they urged the fulfilment of various demands including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and the implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities.

    It is reportedly said that the strike is expected to severely impact most services, except for a few critical ones such as transport, critical care at hospitals, and crematoriums.

    Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President CS Shadakshari has said that all services, including hospitals, other than casualty and essential services, will be affected.

    Reacting to the strike, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the administration is ready to seek the 7th Pay Commission's interim report immediately and implement it.

    "We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to submit the interim report and implement it," CM Bommai said. Despite the chief minister's efforts, the employees have decided to continue with the strike.

    Shadakshari has said that there is already an 8-month delay, and they cannot wait any longer. He also said that they do not know what will happen when the new government comes in, so the employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily.

    The state government will now have to work towards resolving the issues with the employees to ensure that the strike ends at the earliest, and services come back to normalcy.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
