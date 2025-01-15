MP BJP leader 'rapes woman on pretext of party ticket, films act, uses obscene video for extortion', expelled

A BJP leader from Sidhi, Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan, was arrested for raping and blackmailing a fellow woman leader under the pretext of a party ticket. The BJP expelled him after the complaint. Chauhan, who had connections across parties, was booked for rape, extortion, and intimidation.

A BJP leader from Sidhi district was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a fellow woman leader from the same party. The incident, which has shocked the political landscape, has led to the expulsion of the accused from the BJP.

Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan, a 50-year-old leader, was arrested by the Sidhi police on Tuesday after a woman politician filed a complaint accusing him of sexual assault, extortion, and criminal intimidation. The incident allegedly took place under the pretext of providing her with a party ticket for the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections, which never materialized. The woman claims Chauhan raped her and then blackmailed her by making a video of the assault.



The FIR also reveals that Chauhan threatened to kill the woman’s husband and extorted money from her family by showing them the obscene video. The accused reportedly forced her father-in-law to pay money under the threat of making the video viral.

Following the complaint, the police booked Chauhan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, extortion, criminal intimidation, and obscene acts. The investigation also revealed that Chauhan had considerable political influence and connections with leaders from both the Congress and BJP. His social media posts, showing pictures with several prominent political figures, have since gone viral.



The BJP quickly took action, expelling Chauhan from the party after consultation with the state party president, VD Sharma. BJP Sidhi district president Devkumar Singh Chauhan confirmed that the accused leader had been removed from the primary membership of the party to protect its image.

Chauhan, who had joined the BJP three years ago after leaving the Congress, was arrested from the nearby Rewa district and brought to court on Tuesday.

