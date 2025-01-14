Mumbai Horror! Thane man rapes woman, forcibly marries and tortures her with hot tawa; booked

A 38-year-old man from Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly raped and blackmailed a woman he met on social media, forcing her into marriage and subjecting her to extreme physical and emotional abuse.

A 38-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been accused of raping a woman he met on social media, blackmailing her into marriage, and torturing her with hot utensils and cigarette burns, police revealed on Tuesday. Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused and five of his family members, including his mother, as reported by PTI.

The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar, reportedly connected with the victim on Facebook in 2021, marking the beginning of her ordeal. According to an official from Vitthalwadi police station, he later coerced her into a lodge and sexually assaulted her.

According to the 27-year-old victim's complaint, the accused recorded her in a compromising situation and threatened to post the footage online if she refused his advances, an official stated.

The man allegedly assaulted her multiple times before forcing her into marriage and relocating to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with him and his mother, as per reports.

The victim's suffering continued after the move, as the accused and his mother reportedly cut her hair and eyebrows and confined her to their home.

The accused also allegedly burned the victim with cigarette ends and struck her with a hot 'tawa,' with his mother complicit in the abuse, causing severe injuries to the woman's body.

According to the police, the accused further confiscated her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank passbooks, using them to fraudulently obtain loans.

The 38-year-old man and his family reportedly pressured the victim to demand money from her father, threatening to release her objectionable video online if she failed to comply.

The victim on Sunday filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 64 (2) (m) (repeated rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 308(5) (extortion).

