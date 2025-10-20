The Indian High Commission confirmed three Indian nationals died, one was injured, and five were rescued in the Mozambique boat tragedy. Efforts are underway to repatriate the remains of the deceased to India.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A Kollam native who went missing in the recent boat mishap off the coast of Mozambique has been confirmed dead. The victim has been identified as Sreerag Radhakrishnan (35) from Naduvilakara, Thevalakkara. He had been among those missing after a service boat capsized near Beira port on October 16 while ferrying workers to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance duties. The vessel was carrying 21 people, including 14 Indians, when the incident occurred. “Authorities in Mozambique have confirmed Sreerag’s death. His body was recovered in a decomposed state following a search operation,” Kollam MP NK Premachandran told PTI. He added that efforts were underway to repatriate the remains to India. Another Keralite, Indrajith (22) from Piravom in Ernakulam district, is still missing. His relatives said they have not yet received any positive updates about the ongoing search.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sreerag Had Seven Years Experience

Sreerag’s family said he had travelled to Mozambique on October 13 for duty. A marine professional with seven years of experience, he had returned to India six months ago to be with his wife and newborn son. The family is now awaiting communication from the Indian High Commission regarding the return of his mortal remains. According to the Indian High Commission in Mozambique, three Indian nationals lost their lives, one sustained injuries, and five others were rescued in the accident. The mission expressed condolences on social media and said it was coordinating with local authorities and assisting the affected families.

The Sea Quest tanker, operated by Scorpio Marine Management (India), was stationed at the outer anchorage of Beira when the tragedy occurred. Indrajith’s relative, Sugunan, said the family was informed about the accident on Friday afternoon. “We were told that the search was temporarily suspended on Saturday due to bad weather,” he said. Indrajith, a mechanical engineer, had joined the company a year ago. His father, Santhosh, also works in the same firm, while his younger brother is preparing to join the company’s office in Qatar. Sreerag is survived by his wife, Jithu, and their two young children.