Moving Lamborghini bursts into flames on busy Mumbai Road, raises safety concerns (WATCH)

A Lamborghini caught fire on Mumbai's coastal road. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral and raises concerns about luxury car safety.

A luxury Lamborghini car caught fire in the middle of the road in Mumbai. The incident took place on Wednesday night around 10:20 pm on Mumbai's coastal road. The car caught fire while it was moving. However, the cause of the fire and the number of occupants in the car at the time of the incident are unknown.

A video of the luxurious yellow-orange Lamborghini engulfed in flames has gone viral. The car has a Gujarat registration number, and the video shows firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

Upon receiving the news of the fire, a fire brigade vehicle arrived promptly, and the personnel extinguished the fire. Gautam Singhania, the founder of Raymond, posted the video on social media. He stated that a Lamborghini caught fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road and that such incidents raise serious concerns about Lamborghini's reliability and safety standards.

He added that for the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality, not potential hazards. He advised people to think twice before buying a Lamborghini after witnessing the dealer's apathy.

In October earlier this year, Singhania shared his experience driving a Lamborghini Revuelto. He mentioned that the supercar was delivered to him 15 days before the incident on Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Link Road.

He experienced a power failure while driving the luxury car, which left him stranded. Singhania said that no one from Lamborghini India or the Asia division contacted him after he reported the issue.

