Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Move to control and stifle...' says Congress on Adani's NDTV stake purchase

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The news of a deeply over-leveraged company owned by the PM's 'khaas dost' making a hostile takeover bid of a well-known TV news network is nothing but the concentration of economic and political power and a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media,"

    Move to control and stifle... says Congress on Adani's NDTV stake purchase - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    With billionaire Gautam Adani launching a hostile takeover bid of NDTV, the Congress charged on Wednesday that the bid by a company owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'khaas dost' (special friend) is a brazen attempt to control and stifle any semblance of independent media.

    Adani launched a hostile takeover of NDTV with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster, followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 per cent controlling stake.

    The owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the country's most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday and that it was carried out without their consent or discussion.

    "The news of a deeply over-leveraged company owned by the PM's 'khaas dost' making a hostile takeover bid of a well-known TV news network is nothing but the concentration of economic and political power and a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

     

    "What remains a mystery is how the other member of the 'Humare Do' duo uses a loan given by one of the 'Humare Do' as a weapon to initiate the hostile takeover of the television network. Surprisingly, the group 'Vishvapradhan' is involved!" Ramesh tweeted.

    An Adani Group company first acquired a company previously linked to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The company loaned Rs 250 crore to NDTV in 2008-09, and the Adani group firm has now exercised the option to convert that debt into a 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel company.

    Later, the group said in a statement that it had launched an open offer for another 26 per cent stake.

    Adani Media Ventures Ltd (AMVL), the media arm of the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), acquired Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd last year (QBM).

    "Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), AMVL's wholly-owned subsidiary, holds warrants of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPR), entitling it to a 99.9 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent of RRPR," It stated.

    Due to this acquisition, VCPL will gain control of RRPR. As per the satement, "RRPR is an NDTV promoter group company that owns 29.18 per cent of the company."

    According to NDTV, the right was exercised by VCPL without input from the company or its founders.

    "Without consulting NDTV or its founder-promoters, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) served them with a notice stating that it (VCPL) has exercised its rights to acquire 99.50 per cent control of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH), the promoter-owned Company that owns 29.18 per cent of NDTV," it said.

    NDTV operates three national news channels, NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit, a business news channel.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: 'Without our consent...' claim NDTV founders after Adani group announces stake purchase

    Also Read: Centre grants VIP security cover to Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani: Report

    Also Read: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor drops bombshell; quits campaign management

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know AJR

    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land for jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test gcw

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land-for-jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test

    Tomato flu Centre s new advisory says maintain proper hygiene use warm water more gcw

    Tomato flu: Centre's new advisory says maintain proper hygiene, use warm water & more

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check ups Rahul and Priyanka to accompany her gcw

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul and Priyanka to accompany her

    Bihar floor test Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan to face trust vote today gcw

    Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan to face trust vote today

    Recent Stories

    Women Equality Day 2022 Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex movies talk about women equality RBA

    Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women’s equality

    NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole lIsten here gcw

    NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole; lIsten here

    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know AJR

    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: When you are set, look to bat through - Shubman Gill reveals Yuvraj Singh advice-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'When you're set, look to bat through' - Gill reveals Yuvraj's advice

    H 1B visa US reaches visa cap of 65000 for 2023 announces Immigration department gcw

    H-1B visa: US reaches visa cap of 65,000 for 2023, announces Immigration department

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon