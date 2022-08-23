Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Without our consent...' claim NDTV founders after Adani group announces stake purchase

    A series of developments have triggered rumours of a hostile takeover of the media group. There are four key protagonists in this business deal -- Gautam Adani-owned AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) and Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL).

    Without our consent claim NDTV founders after Adani group announces stake purchase
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 9:19 PM IST

    A major controversy has erupted after Gautam Adani-owned AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) announced that it will indirectly acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in Pranoy Roy and Radhika Roy-owned television network NDTV. What muddies the waters is a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited 24 hours ago in which NDTV termed reports about the stake sale as 'baseless rumour'.

    AMNL further informed that it had launched an open offer for another 26 per cent stake in the leading national media house.

    The dealings have triggered rumours of a hostile takeover of the media group. There are four key protagonists in this business deal -- Gautam Adani-owned AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) and Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL).

    Let's take a look at the stand that each side has taken:

    VCPL's notice to NDTV

    Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) had entered into a loan agreement with NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy in 2009-10. On Tuesday, served a notice to NDTV stating that it is exercising its option to convert 19,90,000 warrants into equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) -- the promoter-owned company that owns 29.18% of NDTV -- at Rs 10 per share and a total of Rs 1.99 crore had been transferred to RRPRH. Through this, VCPL has exercised its rights to acquire 99.50% control of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH). 

    Adani Group acquires VCPL

    In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Adani Enterprises informed: 'We hereby inform you that AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) has acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in VCPL. The acquisition was in accordance with the terms contemplated under the purchase agreement dated August 23, 2022, executed between AMNL, Nextwave Televentures Private Limited (NTPL), Eminent Networks Private Limited (ENPL, collectively with NTPL as 'sellers') and VCPL.

    NDTV's letter to the BSE, NSE

    Crying foul over the development, NDTV and its founders claimed that 'this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today'. 

    'As recently as yesterday, NDTV had informed the stock exchanges that there was no change in the shareholding of its founders,' company secretary Parinita Bhutani Duggal said.

    On August 22, in a filing to the BSE and NSE, NDTV stated in a statement: 'In the best interests of our shareholders -- that we have clarified to the journalist in writing that this is a baseless rumour and that Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV.'

    'They individually and through their company, RRPR Holding Private Limited, continue to hold 61.45 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV,' it said.

    Not the first takeover attempt?

    Last year too, reports had emerged of the Adani group's takeover of NDTV. However, it was then clarified from the Adani Group that the report is factually incorrect.

    Similarly, NDTV, too, had clarified that the promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy 'are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or divestment of their stake in NDTV'.

    'AMNL seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India with information and knowledge,' Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, AMG Media Networks Limited, said, adding, 'With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision.'

    It is also to be mentioned that Adani Group had earlier this year bought a minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Private Limited.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 9:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet seek funds from Airlines, other parties; to add seven planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh - adt

    SpiceJet seek funds from Airlines, other parties; to add seven planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh

    With iPhone 14 Apple plans to cut production lag between China India gcw

    With iPhone 14, Apple plans to cut production lag between China, India

    Who is Radhakishan Damani the one who may handle Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust gcw

    Who is Radhakishan Damani, the one who may handle Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust?

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey gcw

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies; Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey

    Five Important Things To Know Before You Apply for an Instant Loan-snt

    Five Important Things To Know Before You Apply for an Instant Loan

    Recent Stories

    From national security threats to recklessness: Whistleblower peiter mudge zatko exposes twitter snt

    From national security threats to recklessness: Whistleblower ‘exposes’ Twitter

    Durga Puja Shopping Tips 101: Avoid these mistakes while buying Pujo sarees RBA

    Durga Puja Shopping Tips 101: Avoid these mistakes while buying Pujo sarees

    Its everyone's choice: Congress's Yathindra Siddaramaiah over BJP's 'non-veg' meal row - adt

    It's everyone's choice: Congress's Yathindra Siddaramaiah slams BJP over 'non-veg' meal row

    VIRAL Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal and Shilpi Raj's romantic song is a must watch RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal and Shilpi Raj's latest romantic song is a must WATCH

    BrahMos accidental firing: CoI finds deviation from SOP by three officers led to incident govt terminates services snt

    BrahMos accidental firing: CoI finds deviation from SOP by three officers led to incident

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon