Centre grants VIP security cover to Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani: Report

While Z+ is the highest level of protection, the most powerful people in the country, including current and previous prime leaders, receive additional SPG covering.

Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying on Wednesday. They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, sources said.

In 2013, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z+' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

In India, security cover is offered to recognised personalities whose lives are at jeopardy owing to their work or popularity. Different sorts of security are supplied depending on the information provided by the intelligence agency in order to safeguard them from such anti-social forces.

After assessing the dangers, the security category is separated into five groups and assigned to a person. X, Y, Z, Z+, SPG, and more security classifications are available.

Such security is available to VIPs and VVIPs, athletes, entertainers, and other high-profile or political figures.

A permanent guard for 11 people is assigned to the Y category, which is made up of two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

(With inputs from PTI)