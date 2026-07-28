Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for police action on students protesting the NEET-UG leak. He stated Parliament should not proceed until the government responds and Shah apologises.

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise for the alleged police action against students protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak, saying Parliament proceedings should move forward only after the government's response to the issue. "Our Congress party has demanded an apology from the Home Minister, Amit Shah, because he was the one who ordered police brutality against protesting students. So first, the Home Minister should apologise to the students. Then, whatever discussions can happen. This demand has to be met; only then can Parliament proceed," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told reporters.

His remarks come amid the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition over the alleged police action on students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' demonstration, which has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

Karnataka Drought Measures

The Karnataka Minister also spoke about the prevailing drought-like conditions in the state, saying the Karnataka government had already initiated measures to tackle the drinking water crisis. "The government has released Rs 1 crore for each Assembly constituency to combat the drinking water crisis. If the dry spell continues, then the drought situation will be officially declared. After that, funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund and the State Disaster Response Fund will be available. With those funds, we can help the farmers," he said.

Opposition Continues to Corner Government

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Centre of refusing to discuss the alleged police action against students protesting over examination paper leaks and demanded that Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament. "We once again tried to raise our voice in the Rajya Sabha against the brutal attacks being carried out on the youth across the country, which are continuing even today. Even today, AK-47s were used in Bihar," Khera alleged.

"Our demand is very clear: the Home Minister must come to the House and make a statement. The voice of the students, which is being raised through the Opposition, must be heard. But the government is not listening. That is why Parliament could not function again," he said.

Khera further alleged that reports of police brutality against students were emerging from Bihar, West Bengal and other states, and said the Home Minister should "come to the House, make a statement, apologise, and clarify who will take responsibility."

Lok Sabha to Discuss Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Meanwhile, the deadlock over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is expected to end on Tuesday, with all major political parties agreeing to hold a discussion on the legislation in the Lok Sabha. Sources said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate in the debate, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also speak.

Around eight hours have been allotted for the discussion, with the Opposition's final strategy to be decided at a meeting of floor leaders on Tuesday morning. The Bill, introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks, organised examination mafias and other unfair practices in public examinations.

Among its key provisions are enhanced penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh for individuals, a minimum seven-year jail term and fines up to Rs 10 crore for organised crime, and the establishment of Special Fast Track Courts to try offences under the Act. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged the Opposition to participate in the debate, saying the government is prepared to extend the discussion beyond the six hours already allocated if required, stressing that the legislation is crucial for safeguarding the interests of students and youth across the country.

State Seeks Central Assistance

Separately, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had convened a meeting with the state's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in New Delhi to discuss the worsening drought situation and seek the Centre's assistance for drought management. He said both he and the Chief Minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers seeking support, but no response had been received so far. (ANI)