Australian travel creator Christian Betzmann has gone viral after sharing his Northeast India travel experience on Instagram. Showcasing Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, his video won praise for highlighting the region's natural beauty and rich culture.

Australian luxury travel creator Christian Betzmann has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a stunning video of his journey across Northeast India. In an Instagram post uploaded on March 24, the Sydney-based content creator highlighted the region's breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, unique traditions and lesser-known destinations. His video, which asks viewers, "Did you know India looks like this too?", has received widespread appreciation for showcasing a side of India that many people rarely get to see.

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Christian Betzmann Highlights Northeast India's Beauty

During his travels, Betzmann explored several states across Northeast India, sharing what impressed him the most about each destination.

Meghalaya

Betzmann highlighted Meghalaya's living root bridges, crystal-clear rivers and deep caves, describing the state as a hidden paradise.

Assam

In Assam, he showcased the state's endless tea plantations, one-horned rhinoceroses and wildlife safaris.

Nagaland

Nagaland impressed him with its vibrant tribal culture and the world-famous Hornbill Festival, which he described as authentic and completely unique.

Manipur

During his visit to Manipur, Betzmann featured Loktak Lake, its floating islands and the state's traditional martial arts.

Mizoram

He described Mizoram as a peaceful destination known for its rolling green hills and tranquil villages, calling it one of India's least explored states.

Tripura

Betzmann also highlighted Tripura's royal palaces, rich cultural heritage and underrated beauty.

At the end of the video, he revealed that he had intentionally left out one northeastern state and asked viewers to identify it.

"I purposely forgot one... Can you name which one?"

Viewers Point Out the Missing State

The question quickly sparked discussion in the comments section, with many users identifying Arunachal Pradesh as the missing state and encouraging others to visit it.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received widespread appreciation, with many viewers praising Betzmann for bringing attention to Northeast India's natural beauty and cultural diversity.

One user commented: "So different to the rest of the country! Need to check it out for sure."

Second user commented: "Missed the most beautiful state. And I’m not even exaggerating. Arunachal Pradesh. In every corner of the state, you’ll find hidden paradise."

Third user commented: "Thank you for Showing our beautiful Northeast India in such beautiful light!"

Video Celebrates Northeast India's Diverse Heritage

Betzmann's viral post has encouraged many viewers to look beyond India's traditional tourist destinations and explore the Northeast's remarkable landscapes, wildlife, history and indigenous cultures. The overwhelming response to the video reflects a growing appreciation of the region's tourism potential and its unique identity within the country.