CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting in Pune after a building collapsed at the Moshi garbage depot. He directed aid for victims' families and instructed officials to expedite biomining and manage fresh waste to prevent accumulation.

CM Fadnavis Chairs Review Meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held a review meeting with Pimpri-Chinchwad administration officials in Pune to assess the situation following the building collapse incident in Moshi garbage depot.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the sequence of events and the ongoing rescue operation by senior officials. He directed the administration to provide all necessary assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the rescue operation is expected to be completed by Friday (July 10) night.

Directives on Waste Management

Fadnavis also directed the administration to expedite the biomining process of legacy waste at the Moshi site. He instructed officials to put in place a separate and effective mechanism for the immediate processing of nearly 100 tonnes of fresh waste generated daily to prevent further accumulation.

MLA Mahesh Landge, Mayor Ravi Landge, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

Details of the Collapse

Meanwhile, the incident occurred after a massive mound of waste collapsed onto a three-storey administrative building at the Municipal Corporation's waste-to-energy plant in Moshi following days of heavy rainfall, trapping several people inside and triggering a multi-agency rescue operation. Earth movers were deployed after to clear the debris and rescue trapped individuals.

Victim's Family Questions Rescue Efforts

Satish Gayakwad, a family member of trapped victims, raised concerns, questioning why enough earthmover machines have not been deployed at the site, underlining that there are people trapped beneath the debris with no knowledge whether they are alive or dead by now. "Given such a critical situation, is this the state of affairs? They cleared a 700-acre hill at Godalwadi in just two days, so why aren't there enough machines here? Is this not a serious situation? Our people are trapped inside, and we don't even know if they are alive or dead. And as for the officials--whose responsibility is this? Neither the municipal officials nor anyone from the company is present here. They aren't sending manpower, and their approach is absolutely terrible," he criticised. (ANI)