More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report

The district transport department, following an order from the government of Uttar Pradesh, has begun a campaign to phase out such vehicles and has begun contacting their owners as of first of October.

Over 1.25 lakh outdated vehicles registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be removed from the road, officials said. This is being done to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, from the national capital region (NCR). This also comes in compliance to an order issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Air quality is deteriorating in the capital and with Diwali and the stubble burning season around the corner, governments' concerns have been raised to keep the residents of NCR safer.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Siyaram Verma said, "These vehicles will either be scrapped or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for their usage so that they could be used in some select districts that do not fall under NCR."

Ganesh Saha, the deputy commissioner of police for traffic, informed that the police force was also conducting stricter inspections and fining old vehicles found operating on the roads.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government's order, such vehicles could be transferred to 34 districts with better air quality after receiving a NOC from the appropriate regional transport offices.

According to transport department data, Gautam Buddh Nagar had 8,26,110 registered vehicles, including 94,299 diesel and 7,31,811 petrol, as on October 1.

According to the data, 1,34,073 vehicles, or nearly 15% of the total vehicles, will need to be deregistered in order to comply with the green tribunal rules and the state government's order. 25,238 diesel and 1,08,835 petrol vehicles are among them.