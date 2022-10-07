Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report

    The district transport department, following an order from the government of Uttar Pradesh, has begun a campaign to phase out such vehicles and has begun contacting their owners as of first of October.

    More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    Over 1.25 lakh outdated vehicles registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be removed from the road, officials said. This is being done to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, from the national capital region (NCR). This also comes in compliance to an order issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

    The district transport department, following an order from the government of Uttar Pradesh, has begun a campaign to phase out such vehicles and has begun contacting their owners as of first of October.

    Also read: 'Don't worship Hindu gods...' AAP in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    Air quality is deteriorating in the capital and with Diwali and the stubble burning season around the corner, governments' concerns have been raised to keep the residents of NCR safer.

    Speaking to reporters, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Siyaram Verma said, "These vehicles will either be scrapped or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for their usage so that they could be used in some select districts that do not fall under NCR."

    Also read: Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners

    Ganesh Saha, the deputy commissioner of police for traffic, informed that the police force was also conducting stricter inspections and fining old vehicles found operating on the roads.

    According to the Uttar Pradesh government's order, such vehicles could be transferred to 34 districts with better air quality after receiving a NOC from the appropriate regional transport offices.

    Also read: Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term

    According to transport department data, Gautam Buddh Nagar had 8,26,110 registered vehicles, including 94,299 diesel and 7,31,811 petrol, as on October 1.

    According to the data, 1,34,073 vehicles, or nearly 15% of the total vehicles, will need to be deregistered in order to comply with the green tribunal rules and the state government's order. 25,238 diesel and 1,08,835 petrol vehicles are among them.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi AJR

    Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

    Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    'Don't worship Hindu gods...' AAP in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners AJR

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term AJR

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court likely to pronounce key verdict on carbon dating 'Shivling' today AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court likely to pronounce key verdict on carbon dating 'Shivling' today

    Recent Stories

    Ola Uber Rapido autos illegal in Bengaluru services to discontinue within 3 days gcw

    Ola, Uber, Rapido autos illegal in Bengaluru; services to discontinue within 3 days

    football la liga Lionel Messi to Barcelona: We know how to make miracles happen - Eduard Romeu-ayh

    Lionel Messi to Barcelona: 'We know how to make miracles happen' - Eduard Romeu

    Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi AJR

    Two army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10 know pre booking amount time other details gcw

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10; know pre-booking amount, time, other details

    Watch Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; three including female cop injured - adt

    Watch: Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; female cop injured

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon