'Don't worship Hindu gods...' AAP in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

The Delhi BJP unit shared the video of the 'conversion' event, which showed Gautam and others taking the oath that they will not worship Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Goddess Gauri and Ganpati or any other Hindu God upon embracing Buddhism.

Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam finds himself at the centre of a massive controversy after visuals of him taking part in a mass conversion programme in Delhi on October 5 surfaced.

Around 10,000 Hindus embraced Buddhism on October 5. The minister, too, was seen taking oath along with other attendees, vowing never to worship any Hindu Gods. The Delhi BJP unit shared the video of the 'conversion' event, which showed Gautam and others taking the oath that they will not worship Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Goddess Gauri and Ganpati or any other Hindu God upon embracing Buddhism.

The oath administered to the gathering further made them vow not to allow any ceremonies to be performed by Brahmins. The pledge also said that they were renouncing Hinduism as it was harmful to humanity and impeded the advancement of humanity as it is based on inequality.



Sharing the video on Twitter, the BJP commented in Hindi: "Watch how Arvind Kejriwal's minister is spewing poison against Hindus. Electoral Hindu Kejriwal and his party AAP's anti-Hindu face has been exposed before all. People will soon give the anti-Hindu AAP a befitting reply. Have some shame, Kejriwal."

While accusing Kejriwal of maintaining double standards as far as secular credentials are concerned, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for not taking action against its MLA and slammed the party for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded that Gautam be arrested. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal termed the conversion of 10,000 Hindus to Buddhism as a serious issue. The conversion event was organised by Gautam's Jai Bheem Mission along with the Buddhist Society of India.

According to reports, during his speech at the event, Gautam is believed to have even said that he did not fear losing his ministership for carrying forward the mission to make India a Buddhist nation. Amid the furore over the event, Gautam clarified that there was no harm in embracing Buddhism and that he respected all religions.

Lashing out at BJP, Gautam said: "If I believe in Buddhism, what is wrong with it? If BJP has to complain, then do it. The Constitution of India gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP's ground is slipping and it is afraid of Aam Aadmi Party."