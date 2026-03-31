A fire, triggered by a short circuit, engulfed a cloth warehouse in Moradabad, UP. Six fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. Officials confirmed no casualties. Another fire was reported at an incense stick factory in Kanpur.

Fire breaks out in Moradabad cloth warehouse

A fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, due to a short circuit, officials said.

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The fire broke out around 3 pm on Tuesday at Fazil Enterprises under the Kundarki police station. Six fire tenders reached the incident site to douse the fire.

Speaking with ANI, Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said, "Our 4 fire trucks reached the spot... We are carrying out firefighting operations... All people are safe, and firefighting operations are ongoing. At this time, a total of 6 fire trucks are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Prima facie, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit."

Kanpur factory blaze contained

Earlier on Monday, a massive fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Tatyaganj area under the Chaubepur police station in Kanpur, officials said, adding that prompt action by firefighting teams helped contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby units.

According to officials, fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Firefighting personnel worked swiftly to douse the flames and ensure that adjacent industrial establishments were not affected.

Kanpur Nagar Fire and Emergency Services, in a post on X, stated that on March 29, 2026, information was received regarding a fire at an incense stick manufacturing factory in Tatyaganj under Chaubepur police station. Acting on the alert, a total of four fire units, led by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Kanpur, reached the site of the incident.

The department further said that through the tireless efforts of the firefighting personnel, the blaze was completely extinguished. Authorities confirmed that no loss of life was reported in the incident, although the extent of property damage, if any, has not yet been officially detailed. (ANI)