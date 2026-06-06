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Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Viral Cockroach Janta Party Founder Lands In Delhi For Jantar Mantar Protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the viral Cockroach Janta Party movement, has arrived in Delhi for a protest at Jantar Mantar. As his online campaign gains momentum, many are curious about the man behind it.
Viral Movement Grabs Attention
A relatively unknown name just a few weeks ago, Abhijeet Dipke has suddenly become one of the most talked-about figures on Indian social media. The founder of the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) recently arrived in Delhi to lead a protest at Jantar Mantar, drawing national attention and sparking debate online.
Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
Abhijeet Dipke is a 30-year-old political communication strategist who has worked on digital messaging, public narratives and youth-focused campaigns. Reports say he was based in the United States and had recently completed a master's degree before returning to India amid the rapid rise of the Cockroach Janta Party movement.
What Is Cockroach Janta Party?
The Cockroach Janta Party began as a satirical online movement but quickly evolved into a major youth-driven campaign. The group uses memes, humour and social media activism to highlight issues such as unemployment, examination controversies, inflation and governance concerns. Within weeks, the movement reportedly amassed millions of followers across social media platforms.
The name "Cockroach" was adopted as a symbol of resilience after comments referring to unemployed youth as "cockroaches" sparked online discussion. Supporters embraced the label and turned it into a movement.
Why Did He Come To Delhi?
Dipke travelled to Delhi to participate in and lead a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The demonstration focused on alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET, CUET, CBSE and other recruitment or educational tests. Protesters demanded accountability and called for reforms in the education system.
Before arriving, Dipke urged supporters not to gather at the airport and instead join the planned protest peacefully. He repeatedly stated that the movement intended to operate through constitutional and democratic means.
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