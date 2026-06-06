The Cockroach Janta Party began as a satirical online movement but quickly evolved into a major youth-driven campaign. The group uses memes, humour and social media activism to highlight issues such as unemployment, examination controversies, inflation and governance concerns. Within weeks, the movement reportedly amassed millions of followers across social media platforms.

The name "Cockroach" was adopted as a symbol of resilience after comments referring to unemployed youth as "cockroaches" sparked online discussion. Supporters embraced the label and turned it into a movement.