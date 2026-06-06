The Congress party launched a fresh attack on PM Modi, questioning his government's long-term vision. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over repeated fuel price hikes, with Gandhi dubbing the PM 'Inflation Man Modi'.

The Indian National Congress on Saturday launched a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concerns over the current state of national affairs and questioning the long-term vision and impact of the government's policies on various segments of society. The party took it on X, questioning the long-term vision and impact on various segments of society.

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The party posted an older video of LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X, while writing, "Narendra Modi is destroying every section of the country. The question is- what kind of India do they want to build?" In the video, the LoP in the Rajya Sabha is addressing the Upper House and saying that the rights of multiple sections of society have been hurt. "I want to know what kind of India do you want? One can see the avoidance of principles such as equality, fraternity, and justice. Using taxpayer money to start various schemes and with propaganda, the public can be fooled a little. But you have hurt the rights of women, farmers, poor, dalit, adivasi, vanchit, students, and have angered them," Kharge said in the video posted by the party.

Rahul Gandhi dubs PM 'Inflation Man Modi'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Central government over the fourth fuel price hike in 10 days in May, alleging that the Centre was "quietly fleecing" the pockets of citizens. He claimed that while fuel prices were kept under control during elections, they are now being increased in instalments and will continue to rise further.

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Inflation Man Modi", Rahul Gandhi said he had earlier warned of an impending "economic storm", but alleged that the Prime Minister remained focused on election campaigning at the time. "Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments--so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I've been warning for months about an economic storm coming. But Modi ji, as always, was busy with elections back then--and the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by ₹8," the Congress leader wrote on X. "And this rise will just keep happening. Inflation Man Modi's only job is this--promises during elections, and the rest of the time, attacks on the public's pocket," his post added.

Kharge slams 'BJP's LOOT' amid fuel price hikes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also targeted the government, alleging that every section of society, from farmers to small industries, was "bearing the brunt of the BJP's loot of the country".

"The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet!" Kharge wrote in a post on X. "Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy. From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of the BJP's LOOT," Kharge added.

Impact of Repeated Fuel Price Hikes

The latest revision follows three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another hike on May 19 of 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices were raised by 87 paise per litre, while diesel went up by 91 paise per litre.

The repeated fuel price hikes come amid sustained pressure on oil marketing companies due to elevated global crude oil prices, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and concerns over supply disruptions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The continued hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG prices are likely to increase logistics and transportation costs further, potentially triggering a cascading effect on retail inflation and impacting household budgets as well as commercial transport sectors across the country. (ANI)