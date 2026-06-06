A tragic incident occurred in a Mohali office where a woman was allegedly killed by her former partner. The attack, captured on CCTV, also involved the accused attempting self-harm, sparking widespread online discussion about workplace safety and the shocking nature of the crime.

A tragic incident in Mohali, Punjab has led to widespread discussion online after a woman was allegedly killed inside her workplace by a colleague said to be her former partner. People are stunned by the tragedy, which happened in a private firm office, and it has sparked concerns about workplace safety. The woman was working when the accused allegedly broke into the workplace in the evening and attacked her. Employees in the vicinity tried to halt the attack, but the situation rapidly got out of control. Later, within the same workplace, the accused made an attempt at self-harm.

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Both were rushed to a hospital, where the woman was declared dead and the man remains in critical condition. Social media users responded angrily when CCTV footage and event details spread online. Some questioned how the incident developed without appropriate intervention, while others expressed disbelief that such a deadly attack could occur within a workplace.

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Social Media Reacts

Users described the video as unsettling and hard to comprehend, and it became a major topic of conversation. Users expressed amazement, grief, and anxiety about what had occurred within a business when the incident's facts surfaced online.

A user questioned how the attack unfolded despite other people being present, writing, “This happened inside office and no one saw and stopped him??"

Another felt there may be more to the case than what is currently known. “Definitely some other reason no one attack like this and then kill himself. Police need to investigate what was real problem," the user commented. Another user commented: “In Mohali, 30-year-old Dimple was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend right at her office. The reason being cited is simply that he couldn’t accept the breakup. The entire incident was captured on CCTV."

Others stressed that rejection should never lead to violence. “Rejection is painful. Violence is a choice. ‘No’ should never put someone’s life at risk," a user said.

Several comments strongly condemned the accused’s actions. A person wrote, “Only cowards can do this, what this coward did to Dimple."