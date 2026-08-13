The Kerala Women and Child Development Dept is organising 'Resurge', a women's night gathering in Thiruvananthapuram on Aug 14-15. The event aims to reclaim public spaces for women and promote safety through cultural and awareness activities.

The Keralam Women and Child Development Department will organise 'Resurge - Safe Women, Safe Kerala', a women's gathering in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Independence Day celebrations, from 9.30 PM on August 14 to 1 AM on August 15, Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna said on Thursday. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the event at the University College Junction in front of Palayam Market. A range of cultural and sporting activities will then be held along the stretch from University College Junction to Ayurveda College Junction. Entry is free.

Reclaiming the Night: The Message of 'Resurge'

The theme of 'Resurge' is renewal and a new beginning, symbolising women breaking through the boundaries of fear, reclaiming public spaces and moving forward with confidence. The key messages of the programme are 'Safe Women, Safe Keralam' and 'Freedom is not just for the day, but also for the night.'

The programme aims to strengthen the social awareness that public spaces at night belong to women as well, while promoting women's safety and freedom of movement. It will also feature awareness sessions on women's safety mechanisms, self-defence, health and fitness, opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and initiatives promoting the concept of a women-friendly city.

Packed Schedule of Events and Attractions

The programme will begin with a rally of women bullet riders. It will also feature a cycling rally by 25 women from the She Cycling collective, a skating performance by 40 girls from Team Poojappura, a Kalaripayattu performance by 40 girls, and self-defence training for women led by the police.

Other attractions include stalls by the Indian Air Force Family Welfare Association, dance performances by women artists and college students, music and poetry presentations, and a Zumba session open to all. An entrepreneurial exhibition featuring products by 30 women entrepreneurs, a 'Wall of Freedom' for women to share their views, displays of women's safety apps and helplines, a police help desk and She Team facilities will also be arranged.

Logistics and Support

Food stalls and a night market will be part of the event. Facilities including first aid, ambulance services, drinking water and toilets will be provided.

The programme is being organised with support from the Home Department/Keralam Police, Public Works Department, Local Self Government Department, Transport Department, Keralam Women's Commission, Keralam Youth Commission, Kudumbashree, Indian Air Force Family Welfare Association, college students, women entrepreneurs and various voluntary organisations.

Minister Bindu Krishna invited everyone to participate in the programme carrying the message: "Freedom is not just for the day, but also for the night. Safe Women, Safe Kerala."

Women and Child Development Department Special Secretary Sheeba George IAS and Department Director V. Vigneshwari also attended the press conference.