Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expelled former Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Anant Kumar Mishra for alleged anti-party activities. She also urged party workers to remain vigilant against opponents ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced the expulsion of former Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Anant Kumar Mishra, alias Untu Mishra, from the party with immediate effect, citing alleged anti-party activities.

In a post on X, Mayawati said Mishra, who had served as Health Minister in a previous BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, had been removed from the party over activities that were against its interests. "Shri Anant Kumar Mishra, alias Untu Mishra, who served as the Health Minister in the B.S.P. government in Uttar Pradesh, has been expelled from the party with immediate effect today as a consequence of his party-opposing activities and the like," Mayawati said. The BSP chief did not provide further details about the specific activities that led to Mishra's expulsion.

Mayawati's Call for Vigilance Ahead of Polls

Mayawati's announcement comes as political activity intensifies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with parties preparing to strengthen their organisational networks and campaign strategies.

In the same post, Mayawati appealed to BSP workers and functionaries at all levels to remain alert against what she described as attempts by political opponents to weaken or divide the party.

She said the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh had become "quite heated" and called upon party workers to remain vigilant against various tactics allegedly being used by opponents.

"In any case, now that the electoral atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh in particular, has become quite heated, the message and appeal is that people at all levels of the party must remain vigilant against all kinds of tactics by opponents such as blandishments, bribes, punishments, divisions, and so on," she said.

Mayawati urged BSP workers to remain committed to the party's ideological objectives and work towards strengthening its organisation ahead of the elections. She called upon party members to devote themselves "body and soul" and work with complete honesty and loyalty towards what she described as the BSP's Ambedkarite mission.

Focus on Organisational Discipline

The BSP chief's remarks indicate the party's focus on maintaining organisational discipline and preventing internal differences or external political influence from affecting its electoral preparations.

The expulsion of Mishra is also a significant organisational development for the BSP, given his earlier association with the party government in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati further stressed that party workers must remain united and committed to the BSP's political and ideological objectives as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections.

The BSP has historically positioned itself around the political representation of Dalits, backward classes and other marginalised sections, with Mayawati repeatedly invoking the principles and legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar in the party's political messaging.

With the electoral environment in Uttar Pradesh heating up, Mayawati's latest message seeks to reinforce discipline among party workers while warning them against attempts to lure, divide or influence BSP cadres.

The party is expected to intensify its organisational and electoral activities in the run-up to the Assembly polls.