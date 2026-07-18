Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has invited rebel Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and 19 other MPs who formed the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to the customary all-party meeting before the Monsoon Session.

Rijiju Invites Rebel TMC Faction to All-Party Meeting

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has invited rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and 19 other Lok Sabha MPs who have joined the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to attend the customary all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday. In a letter addressed to Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rijiju acknowledged that the group of 20 MPs had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for recognition as the NCPI, a matter currently under consideration, and invited them to participate in discussions on the legislative agenda for the upcoming Parliament session.

"Recently, you along with 19 other Members of Parliament have joined National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have already requested the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha for recognition which is under his consideration. It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of Floor Leaders of Political Parties in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to discuss important issues and Legislative Business likely to come up before the Houses in the ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament. I would seek your cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament," Rijiju said in the letter.

The all-party meeting has been scheduled for 11 am on July 19 in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe. Rijiju also requested Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, nominated as the Chief Whip of the NCPI, to attend the meeting. The meeting will take place a day before the Monsoon Session begins on July 20.

Monsoon Session Details

The government is expected to brief political parties on its legislative business, while opposition parties are likely to flag key issues they intend to raise during the session. Earlier, Rijiju had announced that the Monsoon Session would run from July 20 to August 13. "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," Rijiju had said in a post on X.

Heated Session Expected Amid Political Realignments

The session is expected to witness heated exchanges amid recent political developments, including splits within several opposition parties. The Trinamool Congress has seen significant turmoil after 20 of its MPs merged with the National Citizens Party of India and sought separate recognition in the Lok Sabha. In addition, three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs resigned and joined the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also witnessed a split, with six Lok Sabha MPs joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, seven Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs had joined the BJP.

Key Issues and Legislative Agenda

The Opposition is expected to raise issues including the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks regarding casualties during Operation Sindoor. The Congress has already moved a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister over his remarks.

The government, meanwhile, is expected to introduce and take up several important bills during the session.

(ANI)