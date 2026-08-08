Bharat Tiwari's family refuted allegations by political leaders of accepting compensation, demanding an apology or facing an FIR. The family seeks justice, with the mother demanding the death penalty for the killers in the alleged fake encounter.

The family of deceased Bharat Tiwari strongly rejected recent allegations made by political leaders, dismissing the claims as entirely baseless while demanding immediate justice, warning of formal legal consequences.

Family Refutes Allegations, Demands Apology

Speaking to ANI, the brother of the deceased Bharat Tiwari rejected allegations of accepting compensation from authorities. The brother of deceased Bharat Tiwari accused political leaders of making false statements and abandoning the grieving family after initial promises. He said, "These are false allegations; there is no truth to them. If he (Prashant Kishor) possesses any evidence, he should present it to our family and the public to prove that we accepted ₹50 lakhs from the government. He had assured us that justice would be delivered within 10-15 days, but subsequently, he disappeared and stopped answering our calls. Later, we received a call from someone acting on their behalf, stating that we must campaign for them if we want justice to be served."

Further, accusing political leaders of exploiting a tragedy for political gains, relatives of Bharat Tiwari stated that unproven claims regarding government payouts must be met with an unconditional public apology. "If they fail to produce evidence, they must come and apologise to my mother; otherwise, we will file an FIR against him," Bharat Tiwari's brother, Chandan Tiwari, said.

Mother Demands Death Penalty, Plans to Approach PM

Meanwhile, on Friday, seeking strict punishment for those responsible for her son's tragic death, Asha Devi, mother of Bharat Tiwari, while speaking to ANI, demanded immediate justice while outlining plans to escalate the matter to the country's President and the Prime Minister. She said, "...I will only talk about getting justice for my son. Our demand to the Chief Minister is for immediate justice; the perpetrators must be hanged, all of them deserve the death penalty... We seek justice, and we will take this matter to the President and the Prime Minister."

Lawyer Alleges 'Calculated Plot' by Officials

Revealing shocking details about the high-profile encounter case, the legal counsel representing Bharat Tiwari's family, Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, claimed that a calculated plot was executed by multiple officials, resulting in arrests and fresh legal actions. He said, "Five different police officers fired these five shots using five distinct weapons. Regarding arrests, we submitted a petition to the President, which was forwarded to the Chief Secretary, leading to further investigation and the commencement of arrests."

Timeline of Alleged Conspiracy

The legal team representing Bharat Tiwari's family outlined the timeline of the alleged criminal conspiracy before media persons. "Bharat Tiwari's mother met the Chief Minister, who assured us of action; subsequently, an STF officer named Akshay Kumar was arrested," Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh added.

"The conspiracy to murder Bharat Tiwari was hatched starting 16 June by a police officer, an SDM, and a local leader; the murder was executed on 17 June 2026, involving five gunshots. Three shots were fired initially, and two more were fired fifteen minutes later after he had been forced into a vehicle," he said.

The grieving family disclosed that formal applications have been moved in court while national-level meetings with higher administration are lined up. "Today, filed an application at the Court seeking non-bailable warrants... The administration and the Chief Minister have assured us that the remaining individuals, including other police officers and officials, will be arrested and face action within the next 24 hours... We are engaging at every level, " Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh said.

Investigation and Arrests in Encounter Case

Earlier in July, Arrah Superintendent of Police Raj confirmed that joint teams of the Arrah Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested STF constable Akshay Kumar from Ara in the high-profile Bharat Tiwari encounter case. "A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested. The arrested policeman has been identified as Akshay." Arrah SP Raj told ANI.

On the other hand, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary met Bharat Tiwari's family in Patna and assured them that justice would be served. It was immediately after this meeting that SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma was recalled back to the police headquarters.

Bharat Tiwari's family has maintained from day one that the encounter was questionable and demanded an impartial probe against all involved personnel.

On June 17, Bharat Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, was killed in a police encounter. The incident triggered widespread controversy across the region. Bharat Tiwari's family claimed that he had surrendered and laid down his weapon before the police opened fire.

Following the uproar over the incident, the Bihar government announced a judicial probe into the matter.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the state's law enforcement apparatus. While this first apprehension represents a pivotal juncture in the probe, authorities emphasise that the full truth of the encounter will emerge through due judicial process. (ANI)