Opposition leaders met in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber to strategize for the Monsoon Session. Protesting in black, MPs caused disruptions in both Houses, leading to adjournments. The protest was against the government's handling of student agitations.

Leaders of several opposition parties gathered in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday to coordinate their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting, held on the third day of the session, aims to strengthen the opposition's front against the government on various issues.

Meanwhile, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha faced early disruptions. Both Houses have been adjourned till 12:00 noon following sloganeering and protests by opposition members.

Opposition Protests in Black

Earlier today, the opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, were present at the protest. Opposition parties stepped up their offensive against the central government, with several leaders arriving at the Parliament dressed in black to protest the alleged manhandling of students and lawmakers by security forces. MPs from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the TMC were seen in the protests.

The "Black Day" demonstration serves as a unified front against the government's handling of recent student agitations and the prevailing unrest over the national education system.

Kharge Alleges 'Dictatorship'

Speaking on the Congress protest outside LKM yesterday and the detention of leaders by Police, Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP-RSS volunteers worked among Police without badges during Monday's march. Kharge said, "I said yesterday itself that this is not a democratic govt. They are functioning like a dictatorship. They do not respect MPs. They harass even those who protest as per rules. BJP-RSS volunteers work among Police without badges. Terrorising students and Congress leaders is what they do indirectly...If you try to crush our senior leaders, lakhs of people will stand up. You will not be able to control them then.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were detained by Delhi Police over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg and were later released from detention. (ANI)