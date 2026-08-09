PM Narendra Modi has called on citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement ahead of India's 80th Independence Day, linking it to the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. This year's campaign also marks the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

PM's Call for a 'Viksit Bharat'

As India counts down to its 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens to participate in the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, tying it to the government's larger vision of a developed India. PM Modi also highlighted that the campaign carries special significance this year as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'.

"Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," PM Modi wrote on X.

Celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram

The Ministry of Culture urged people to hoist the flag at their homes and post their selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. "For 150 years, the call of Vande Mataram has stirred the soul of a nation. This Independence Day, let that same spirit move through every street and every home as India comes together for Har Ghar Tiranga through Tiranga Yatras, Tiranga Rallies, Tiranga Concerts and mass singing of Vande Mataram," the Ministry said on X.

"This year, witness history unfold as Suryapath Tiranga unites Indians across the globe in a first of its kind celebration of the Tricolour. Be part of it. Hoist the Tiranga at your home and upload your selfie on harghartiranga.com," it added.

Nationwide Activities and Rallies Planned

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. Ahead of the main Independence Day celebrations, several states have already begun their own Tiranga Yatras and rallies, including Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Manipur. (ANI)