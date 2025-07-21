The Monsoon Session of Parliament began with the Opposition targeting the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a tense note on Monday, July 21, with the Opposition INDIA bloc sharply questioning the government over the Pahalgam terror attack and the claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded answers from the government on both issues. He raised serious concerns about the terror strike and also questioned the Centre over Trump's repeated claim that the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor happened because of his personal intervention.

Opposition invokes Rule 267 over terror attack

Kharge said he had submitted a notice under Rule 267, asking for a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. He said the Opposition had given full support to the government but still had not been told what happened after the terror attack.

“Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. The government should tell us what has happened,” Kharge told the Rajya Sabha.

He also pointed out that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had admitted there was an intelligence failure. Kharge then referred to Trump’s public statements:

“Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened only because of him,” he said.

Concerns raised in Lok Sabha too

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised similar concerns. He said that the Pahalgam attack and the failure to prevent it should be discussed in the House. He said such serious security lapses needed answers.

He added that Trump’s comments raise questions about India's global image and also about the bravery and honour of Indian soldiers.

Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to demand a full discussion on the attack and the foreign policy issues that have come up after Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor, Indian defence strength

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and spoke proudly about Operation Sindoor. He said the operation was a big success and showed the strength of the Indian military.

"The terrorist bases were destroyed in just 22 minutes. The target was achieved 100%," the Prime Minister said.

He also said the world is now paying close attention to India’s military strength, especially the 'Made in India' defence systems.

"Whenever I meet world leaders, they talk about India's growing power and the weapons made in India. This monsoon session is a celebration of India’s military victory," he added.

Parliament's Monsoon Session

This Monsoon Session will run until August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be 21 sittings in 32 days.

Given how it began, the session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition demanding accountability on national security and foreign policy. The government, meanwhile, is likely to highlight Operation Sindoor and the country’s defence achievements.

