Noting India's recent achievements in different sectors, including space and defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this Monsoon Session marks the celebration of "victory." Addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new "Made in India form of Indian military power."

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes.

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi Mentions Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history by piloting the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. When I say that the season is a season of national pride and victory celebration, then hoisting the Indian tricolour at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time is a matter of pride for every countryman. This successful journey is instilling a new enthusiasm towards science, technology and innovation in the country. It will be a success when the entire Parliament and the countrymen will join in with one voice the pride that they are experiencing..." the PM said.

Hoping that all political parties and members will celebrate this victory in one voice, Prime Minister Modi said that it will further strengthen the spirit of Indian defence forces and encourage research, innovation and manufacturing in the military field.

He said, "When the Parliament will celebrate this victory festival in one voice, it will strengthen India's military force and encourage research, innovation and manufacturing in the military field. Made in India defence equipment being made, will also get a boost and India's youth will get employment opportunities."

The Prime Minister further said, "Monsoon is a symbol of novelty and good harvest. The weather is progressing very well in the country. There is news of beneficial weather for agriculture. Rain plays an important role for economy, whether it is for farmers, country or the rural economy. In the last 10 years, the water reserves have increased three times..."

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjum Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and L Murugan.

Opposition To Target Op Sindoor, Bihar SIR, AI 171 Crash

During the Monsoon Session the Opposition INDIA bloc is expected to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre on several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Air India (AI) 171 crash.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

With a packed legislative agenda and an aggressive opposition, the Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged. The government is likely to introduce and pass several key bills, which will be closely watched by the Opposition and other stakeholders.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.