The Business Advisory Committees of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha met to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon Session. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a meeting, appealing for cooperation from all parties for a smooth and productive session.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold a meeting in the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session commencing on Monday.

Lok Sabha BAC Meeting

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee ahead of the Monsoon Session and discussed the legislative agenda and matters of public importance with representatives of the government and various political parties.

In the meeting, the Speaker invited representatives of all political parties to put forward their views on issues of public importance that they wished to be taken up during the session, according to Lok Sabha sources.

Lok Sabha members representing the treasury and the opposition parties exchanged views on the legislative and other business proposed to be taken up during the Session. Members also suggested several matters of public importance and national concern to be taken up for discussion during the course of the Session.

Speaker Birla emphasised the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions. He appealed to all parties to extend their full cooperation in ensuring the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings so that issues concerning the people can be discussed in a comprehensive and productive manner.

The Business Advisory Committee took note of the suggestions made by the MPs. The scheduling of discussions and allocation of time for various items of business will be finalised in accordance with the established parliamentary procedures and in consultation with the Government and leaders of political parties, the sources said.

Contentious Monsoon Session Ahead

The Speaker also expressed confidence that all members would work collectively to ensure a productive and dignified Monsoon Session in the larger public interest.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues.

The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday. (ANI)